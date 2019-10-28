Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $702.15

Shares of Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $702.15 and traded as high as $735.00. Mattioli Woods shares last traded at $727.50, with a volume of 6,639 shares.

MTW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Mattioli Woods from GBX 849 ($11.09) to GBX 822 ($10.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Monday, October 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $195.07 million and a P/E ratio of 23.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 702.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 767.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a GBX 13.67 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Mattioli Woods’s previous dividend of $6.33. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio is 0.65%.

Mattioli Woods Company Profile (LON:MTW)

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

