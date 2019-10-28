Matisse Capital Sells 4,044 Shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)

Matisse Capital trimmed its stake in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund by 7.9% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 75,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eagle Capital Growth Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN GRF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.11. 4,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,753. Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $8.45.

In other Eagle Capital Growth Fund news, CFO David C. Sims bought 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $57,710.00. Insiders have purchased 11,639 shares of company stock valued at $91,910 in the last ninety days.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.