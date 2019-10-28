Matisse Capital Acquires 9,195 Shares of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Matisse Capital owned approximately 0.07% of ORBCOMM worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORBC. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 444,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 15,603 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 1,793.9% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,840 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,364,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 98,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $898,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORBCOMM stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.80. 1,638,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,114. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29. ORBCOMM Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $358.10 million, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.06.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.40 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. ORBCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORBCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

In other news, CFO Constantine Milcos bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,367 shares in the company, valued at $253,926.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

