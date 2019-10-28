Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Trading Up 8.2%

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) was up 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.92, approximately 121,338 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 806,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTNB shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matinas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 125,050 shares of company stock worth $89,242.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 297.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 77,274 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 175.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 98,501 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 30.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 54,852 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 30,402 shares during the period.

Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

