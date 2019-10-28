Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.20

Mateon Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:MATN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.27. Mateon Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 3,622 shares changing hands.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Mateon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20.
About Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN)
Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical, focuses on developing small molecule injectable drugs for the treatment of cancer. It is developing CA4P, an immuno-oncology agent that stimulates the immune system against the tumor; and OXi4503 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia.
