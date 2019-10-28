Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.20

Mateon Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:MATN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.27. Mateon Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 3,622 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Mateon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Mateon Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20.

Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Mateon Therapeutics Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN)

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical, focuses on developing small molecule injectable drugs for the treatment of cancer. It is developing CA4P, an immuno-oncology agent that stimulates the immune system against the tumor; and OXi4503 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Mateon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mateon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.