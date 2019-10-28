MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $73.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $63.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTZ. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $65.15 on Thursday. MasTec has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $68.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.87 and its 200-day moving average is $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.34.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.51. MasTec had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $1,501,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,644.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,983,440 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

