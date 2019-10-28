Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,122.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,852,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,139,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $97.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.99. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.30 and a 1-year high of $103.36.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

