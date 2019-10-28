Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 190,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 63,700 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 2.1% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $11,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 345.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 209.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 365.4% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Mizuho set a $90.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.06. 1,633,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,214,924. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.62. The company has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

