Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) Short Interest Up 69.6% in October

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the September 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Magal Security Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 544,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Magal Security Systems by 24.4% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Magal Security Systems by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 21,489 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Magal Security Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 24,370 shares during the period. 19.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magal Security Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Magal Security Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Magal Security Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Magal Security Systems stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,419. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $89.14 million, a PE ratio of 192.50 and a beta of 1.26. Magal Security Systems has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $5.48.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.70 million during the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.72%.

About Magal Security Systems

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and video management systems, and cyber security products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Magal Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magal Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.