M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) Short Interest Down 30.9% in October

M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,200 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the September 15th total of 506,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 282,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

MHO traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.93. 569,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average of $32.61. M/I Homes has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $45.50.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $653.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.31 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that M/I Homes will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MHO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of M/I Homes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

In other news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $985,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 96.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.