LXRandCo (TSE:LXR) Trading Up 16.7%

LXRandCo Inc (TSE:LXR)’s stock price was up 16.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, approximately 10,331 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 59,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.28. The company has a market cap of $7.61 million and a PE ratio of -0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.33.

LXRandCo (TSE:LXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.56 million for the quarter.

LXRandCo, Inc operates as an omni-channel retailer of branded vintage luxury handbags and accessories. The company is involved in the sale of its products through a retail network of stores located in department stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe; wholesale operations primarily in the United States; and its own e-commerce Website.

