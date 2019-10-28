LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised LSB Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

LSB Industries stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. LSB Industries has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $8.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 4.33.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.42. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $121.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.55 million. Equities analysts predict that LSB Industries will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LSB Industries news, Director Lynn F. White bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,140.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Roedel bought 19,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $103,727.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,382.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 49,020 shares of company stock valued at $245,029. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in LSB Industries by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in LSB Industries by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in LSB Industries during the second quarter worth $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LSB Industries during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in LSB Industries by 490.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 84,441 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSB Industries (LXU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.