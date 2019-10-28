Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IR. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 20,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 195,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,063,000 after acquiring an additional 95,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

In other news, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $111,687.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,601.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.27.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $121.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.09 and a 200 day moving average of $120.66. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $85.15 and a 12 month high of $128.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.