Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 3,200 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth $8,723,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth $252,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 12.3% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 15,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $34.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average is $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $40.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $490.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.97%.

In related news, VP Mark G. Holladay sold 5,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,523.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNV. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.