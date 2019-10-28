Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,600 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,331 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.6% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 590,294 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,574,000 after purchasing an additional 164,405 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,027,211 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $61,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.2% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 51,029 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $60.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average of $63.57. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $56.73 and a twelve month high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 20.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 452 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $29,059.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 1,523 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $98,873.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,287,511.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,337. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

