Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 11.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,309 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 141.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 866 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 399,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $58,985,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 30.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,820 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Autodesk from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Autodesk from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Autodesk to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.48.

Shares of ADSK opened at $145.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,323.09, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.59. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.72 and a 1 year high of $178.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $796.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 59.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $39,718.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,154 shares of company stock worth $175,163. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

