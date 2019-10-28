Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Medidata Solutions were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDSO. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Medidata Solutions by 10,352.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 313,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310,565 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Medidata Solutions by 58.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Medidata Solutions by 212.4% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Medidata Solutions by 102.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medidata Solutions in the second quarter worth $185,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDSO stock opened at $92.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.26. Medidata Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $98.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.22.

MDSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Medidata Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.35.

Medidata Solutions Company Profile

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.

