Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $44.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Logitech’s fiscal second-quarter results benefited from solid performance of Video Collaboration unit. Improvement in the Smart Home segment was also encouraging. Strong performance of the existing products and a growing momentum in new products are positives. Rising adoption of new mobile platforms in both mature and emerging markets is fueling demand for Logitech’s peripherals and accessories. Given the increasing customer interaction with digital content, Logitech seems well placed as its products help people connect through digital and cloud-based platforms. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, weakness in the mobile speaker business was an overhang. Macroeconomic uncertainties are persistent headwinds.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup set a $46.00 target price on shares of Logitech International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $58.00 target price on shares of Logitech International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

NASDAQ:LOGI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,834. Logitech International has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $42.35. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average is $39.72.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $719.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.70 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 26.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 18,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $777,955.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,939,440.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 25,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $1,054,361.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,536.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,255 shares of company stock worth $4,004,394 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 43,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Logitech International by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Logitech International by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

