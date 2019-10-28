Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Trading 7.1% Higher

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.85 and last traded at $22.67, 1,072,924 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,126,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Livongo Health in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Livongo Health in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Livongo Health in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Livongo Health in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Livongo Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.56.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $40.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.74 million. Livongo Health’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Livongo Health will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Livongo Health stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

