Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Grows Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWH Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $25.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,290.86. The company had a trading volume of 210,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $874.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,224.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,175.35. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,215.39, for a total transaction of $1,944,624.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,062,977.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,219.01, for a total value of $30,475.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,722.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,166 shares of company stock worth $6,226,349 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,440.33.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

