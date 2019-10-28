Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 58.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,193,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,808,000 after buying an additional 3,754,045 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,878,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,524,000 after buying an additional 3,686,837 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,551,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,658,000 after buying an additional 3,405,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,298.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,429,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,025,000 after buying an additional 3,183,795 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.38. The stock had a trading volume of 254,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,626,341. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average of $41.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $42.28.

