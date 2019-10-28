Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 33,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 10,921 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 45,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 305,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,555,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,249,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $94.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.51.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,140,800.00. Insiders purchased a total of 153,077 shares of company stock worth $8,687,351 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

