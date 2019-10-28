Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Acquires 200 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Humana were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.4% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Humana from $315.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Humana to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.30.

In related news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total value of $2,097,138.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM traded up $1.61 on Monday, reaching $289.70. The company had a trading volume of 31,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,555. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $225.65 and a fifty-two week high of $355.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 4.13%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.12%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

