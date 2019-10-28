Livehire (ASX:LVH) Trading Down 3.7%

Livehire Limited (ASX:LVH) shares traded down 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.26 ($0.18) and last traded at A$0.26 ($0.18), 155,227 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.27 ($0.19).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.28. The company has a market cap of $75.41 million and a P/E ratio of -5.20.

In other Livehire news, insider Antonluigi Gozzi sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21), for a total transaction of A$737,500.00 ($523,049.65).

LiveHire Limited provides online talent acquisition software solutions to small and large enterprises in Australia. The company operates LiveHire, a cloud-based HR productivity tool for sourcing and recruitment, as well as delivers internal mobility and sourcing solutions. Its platform enables customers to leverage their brand, employee networks, and digital assets to invite and curate talent from online and offline into a private talent community.

