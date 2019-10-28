Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LOB has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of LOB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.61. 12,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,639. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,755,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,100,000 after buying an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,237,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,221,000 after purchasing an additional 28,149 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.5% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 805,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,815,000 after purchasing an additional 34,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

