Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
LOB has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.67.
Shares of LOB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.61. 12,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,639. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37.
About Live Oak Bancshares
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.
