Liquidity Network Price Up 19% Over Last Week (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Liquidity Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $571,405.00 and approximately $56,093.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded up 19% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00216716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.06 or 0.01493270 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028923 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00116024 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s launch date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

