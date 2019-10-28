Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Limestone Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Limestone Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Limestone Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Limestone Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LMST opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.22. Limestone Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 20.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jack Chester Jr. Porter sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $26,350.00. Also, major shareholder Jennifer Elizabeth Porter sold 28,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $436,386.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,750 shares of company stock worth $504,396. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 97.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 31.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 51.2% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.