Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Short Interest Update

Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LMST traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.25. 3,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.22. Limestone Bancorp has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $15.95.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 20.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Limestone Bancorp news, major shareholder Jennifer Elizabeth Porter sold 28,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $436,386.00. Also, major shareholder Jack Chester Jr. Porter sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $26,350.00. Insiders sold 32,750 shares of company stock valued at $504,396 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the period. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMST has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

