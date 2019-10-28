Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $2.70 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Limelight Networks from $3.70 to $4.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.40.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.72 million, a PE ratio of -218.50 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $51.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth $4,017,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth $3,839,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth $1,620,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth $1,364,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,830,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,742,000 after acquiring an additional 415,347 shares in the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.