Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for BlackRock New York Insured Municipal (NYSE:BSE)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of BlackRock New York Insured Municipal (NYSE:BSE) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Liberum Capital currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

BSE opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.41. BlackRock New York Insured Municipal has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $13.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BlackRock New York Insured Municipal by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock New York Insured Municipal by 9.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock New York Insured Municipal by 35.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock New York Insured Municipal by 15.5% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 133,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock New York Insured Municipal by 29.7% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 394,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 90,354 shares during the period.

BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

