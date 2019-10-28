LHT Price Tops $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 28th. LHT has a market cap of $142,898.00 and approximately $5,572.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Alterdice and Exrates. Over the last week, LHT has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005802 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000595 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Coinchase Token (CCH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LHT is usdx.cash . LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and Alterdice. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

