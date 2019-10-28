LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in LHC Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. lifted its stake in LHC Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $111.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.37. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.84 and a 52 week high of $129.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $517.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LHCG. Stephens began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on LHC Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on LHC Group from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.18.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

