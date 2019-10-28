LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Short Interest Up 50.0% in October

LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Ferrantino sold 5,000 shares of LGL Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,602.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Ferrantino sold 4,000 shares of LGL Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $37,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,414 shares in the company, valued at $761,220.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,024 shares of company stock worth $125,171 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGL. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in LGL Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 541,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 64,290 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in LGL Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 17,439 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in LGL Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LGL Group by 1,371.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LGL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.12. 370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,175. LGL Group has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter.

About LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits.

