LeoNovus (CVE:LTV) Stock Price Down 16.7%

LeoNovus Inc (CVE:LTV) shares dropped 16.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 805,642 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 282,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.06, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 million and a PE ratio of -1.50.

About LeoNovus (CVE:LTV)

LeoNovus Inc, a cloud solutions software company, provides software defined object storage solutions; and governance, risk management, and compliance solutions for enterprises. Its algorithms virtualize, transform, slice, and disperse data across a network of on-premises, hybrid, or multi-cloud storage nodes.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for LeoNovus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeoNovus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.