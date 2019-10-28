Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.26% of Lennox International worth $24,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LII. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 29.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 159,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,966,000 after acquiring an additional 36,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,432,000 after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,805,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 34.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $243.08 on Monday. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $197.00 and a one year high of $298.49. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.31.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 199.10% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

LII has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lennox International from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $260.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $256.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $207.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.42.

In other Lennox International news, Director Paul W. Schmidt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.51, for a total transaction of $128,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,829.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Bluedorn sold 8,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.17, for a total value of $2,171,800.65. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 111,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,588,303.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,886. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

