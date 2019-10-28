Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Leidos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Leidos from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays began coverage on Leidos in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Leidos in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Leidos to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. Leidos has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $89.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $42,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,168.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.