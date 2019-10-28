Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Short Interest Up 47.1% in October

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the September 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $42,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,168.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Leidos by 66.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at $97,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LDOS traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.81. 1,123,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,900. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Leidos has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $89.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LDOS. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Leidos to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays started coverage on Leidos in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Leidos from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

