Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Issues Earnings Results

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Leggett & Platt updated its FY19 guidance to $2.48-$2.63 EPS.

Shares of LEG traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,803. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $33.48 and a one year high of $46.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEG shares. TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other news, CEO Karl G. Glassman sold 10,683 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $450,074.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,401,075.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

