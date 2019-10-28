Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,595,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lee Enterprises were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 950.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,073,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after buying an additional 2,780,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,434,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 121,007 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 10.2% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 1,093,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 101,559 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 15.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 885,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 117,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 48.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 513,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 167,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Lee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

In other news, Director William E. Mayer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,035.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEE opened at $1.77 on Monday. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $103.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 63.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $127.28 million during the quarter.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers daily and community newspapers, news websites, mobile applications and news, and video products; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as retail, classified, national, and digital advertising services, as well as custom digital marketing services to small, medium sized, and large complex businesses.

