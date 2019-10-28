Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $3.24 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,447 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,762 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 190,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,958,000 after buying an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,190 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 53,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after buying an additional 20,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,162,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. Robert W. Baird set a $127.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.96.

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,429.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LOW stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.43. 984,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,514,816. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.94. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.75 and a 1-year high of $118.23. The company has a market cap of $85.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

