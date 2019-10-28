Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $10.41 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,852,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,108,000 after purchasing an additional 526,721 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,027,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,225 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,613,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,758 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,878,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,551,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,166 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.37. 106,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,626,341. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $42.28.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.