Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 177,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,020,000. Globe Life accounts for about 1.7% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GL. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at about $1,696,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at about $2,477,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at about $6,046,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at about $5,268,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $336,355.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $1,033,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,783 shares in the company, valued at $10,818,368.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,820 shares of company stock worth $2,318,186 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.08. 6,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $97.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.26%.

GL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

