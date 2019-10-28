Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 16,100 Shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 114,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 52,832 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 552,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,011,000 after acquiring an additional 24,392 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 104,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,304. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29. iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $25.97.

