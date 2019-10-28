Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 750 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,557 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Regions Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 49,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in Regions Financial by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 11,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 64,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RF. Citigroup lowered Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.50 price objective on Regions Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.74.

In related news, EVP C. Keith Herron sold 69,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $1,005,368.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,953.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $299,514.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 154,845 shares of company stock worth $2,323,616 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.55. The company had a trading volume of 354,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,602,133. Regions Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

