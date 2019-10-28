Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,505 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 238,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,078,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Bowman Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 25,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $55.72. 355,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,963. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.63 and its 200-day moving average is $53.38. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $55.93.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4855 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

