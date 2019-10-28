LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Short Interest Update

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the September 15th total of 86,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other LCNB news, Director William G. Huddle sold 2,500 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Smiley sold 1,384 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $25,271.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,885.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,931 shares of company stock valued at $32,136 and have sold 10,430 shares valued at $190,361. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCNB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 46.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 669,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 211,752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 27.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 586,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 125,916 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of LCNB during the third quarter worth $1,118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 1,797.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 39,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 18.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

LCNB traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.10. 13,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,900. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. LCNB has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.56.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.74 million. LCNB had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Research analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

