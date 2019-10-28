Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

Several other research firms have also commented on LAWS. ValuEngine lowered Lawson Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Lawson Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $44.00 price objective on Lawson Products and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.50.

LAWS traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.88. 207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.40 million, a P/E ratio of 60.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.23. Lawson Products has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $48.83.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $94.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.37 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lawson Products will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAWS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 6,971.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,331,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,111,000 after buying an additional 37,707 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 33,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lawson Products in the 2nd quarter worth $496,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

