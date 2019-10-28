Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) will post its Q3 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q3 2019 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.72 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $18.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 84.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.58.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.39.

In other news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $79,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,685.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 21,919 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $439,914.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,182 shares in the company, valued at $886,732.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,226 shares of company stock worth $1,804,647. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

