LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC Buys 1,227 Shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 59.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MED. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 853.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the second quarter valued at $94,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medifast alerts:

Shares of Medifast stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,755. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.17. Medifast Inc has a one year low of $95.10 and a one year high of $219.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. Medifast had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $187.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medifast Inc will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MED. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Medifast in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson set a $250.00 price target on Medifast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Medifast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medifast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.