Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.36

Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as €62.36 ($72.51) and last traded at €61.92 ($72.00), with a volume of 42299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €61.48 ($71.49).

A number of research firms recently commented on LXS. HSBC set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Warburg Research set a €77.30 ($89.88) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €59.97 ($69.73).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €56.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of €52.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 14.24.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

